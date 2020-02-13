Warm Again, Chance of T'Storms

During the night, many temperatures in Central North Carolina never dropped below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and this will provide the region with quite a springboard later today.A southwesterly flow of air will continue to pump in some unusual warmth for early in April. On the edge of a ridge of high pressure that is dominating the Southeast, a wave of low pressure early this morning is moving through the mid-Atlantic region. This impulse of energy during the night has triggered some strong and severe thunderstorms in portions of the Ohio Valley and in western Pennsylvania. In fact, the Pittsburgh International Airport had a wind gust measured at 75 mph shortly after 1 a.m. That wave will eventually drift off the New Jersey coast later this morning.Across the Carolinas, today will be another warm day in advance of a cool front associated with that low pressure system. Temperatures this afternoon will soar well into the 80s, but remain below record territory. The current record in Raleigh is 89 degrees from 1929. Dry air aloft, and a cap in place, will prevent convection from firing up for most of the day. But later this afternoon, the combination of a trough and the approaching cold front from the north it should be just enough to break the cap and allow for spotty storms to fire up.With the cold front moving through, a storm or two could linger through this evening.A stronger cold front will sweep through the area tomorrow, but the best upper-level support is well to the north. Also, this front is expected to have limited moisture to work with, so many locations will stay dry.We will have one more warm day tomorrow, then breezy and noticeably cooler behind the front on Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. This weekend will at least start off nice with high pressure settling in Saturday. This will bring pleasant weather with lots of sun, less wind, and near-seasonable temperatures.A storm, currently impacting Southern California, will head toward the Triangle Sunday. This will spread rain and thunderstorms across the area late on Easter. Dry weather then returns to start off the new week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather