Warm Again Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a record cold Thursday morning across the Triangle with the low dropping to 37 at RDU, breaking the old record of 40 from 1960. We anticipate more of the same Thursday night, though it won't be quite as chilly.A dip in the jet stream over the East remains overhead tonight so skies should clear out overnight, but some clouds return Friday afternoon. Cooler air higher up in the atmosphere could spark a stray shower, but most of us will miss out on the rain.As the high moves off of the coast over the weekend, the wind flow turns more out of the southeast brining in warmer air. This brings temperatures back closer to where they should be for this time of the year on Saturday in the mid 70s. The next system headed our way looks to stay to our northwest through Sunday, so while there will likely be more clouds around, we appear to stay dry. An isolated shower is possible near the Virginia border.Temperatures will continue to warm closer to average on Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s. A few showers are also possible mainly during the afternoon.A ridge of high pressure will build across the east coast by midweek warming up highs near 80 degrees.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell