Scattered Rain Monday

Southerly winds are well established across the Triangle this afternoon, resulting in an unseasonably warm and humid day.Temperatures will likely not go too much higher due to widespread clouds, but it is much warmer and more humid than one would expect at the end of December.After only very widely scattered showers for much of the day, an area of more concentrated rain is now moving into the area. This rain is likely to continue into early tonight. Showers should then become more scattered for the remainder of the night.Scattered showers will continue into tomorrow morning before the cold front crosses around midday. With the cold frontal passage, there is the potential of a rumble or two of thunder as a narrow band of showers is likely to accompany the front. However, the threat of severe weather is very low. Before the front passes, we will yet again make a run at a record high.Any chances of record highs will end on Tuesday with cooler air behind the front. While it will be cooler (and cooler yet Wednesday), temperatures should still be above normal for late December/early January.With the next system looking a little faster, rain may begin before the end of the day Thursday, especially in the southern and western portions of the area. A brief break will be possible early on Friday, but periods of rain are likely on Friday afternoon. There is some question as to how long the rain will last. Regardless of how long it lasts, clouds should break for sun on Saturday and temperatures on Friday and Saturday and Sunday should all be back into the 60s. Much cooler air may move in after that, but no winter weather events are on the horizon.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell