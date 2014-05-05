Warm and dry Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure over the Carolinas will dissipate today as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. Another unseasonably warm afternoon is expected due to a south-southwesterly flow ahead of this cold front. By early this evening, spotty showers are expected to reach the Triangle, with periods of rain and an occasional thunderstorm likely overnight as the front passes through. Tomorrow will be a much cooler day as cooler air behind the front rushes into the area; otherwise, it will be a rather dull and dreary day with scattered showers through most of the afternoon Sunday.By Monday, warmer air will start to flow back into the region with some returning sunshine as high pressure begins to build back in over the Southeast. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be back to near-normal levels for late October. An upper-level ridge will develop over the region, allowing for temperatures to rise through the 70s on Tuesday with a mostly sunny afternoon sky. This upper-level ridge will start to weaken overnight, causing a closed low pressure system to move into the area, bringing the potential for periods of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.An area of high pressure will return over the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas by the end of the week, ushering in largely dry conditions through the weekend. This high is expected to funnel cooler, drier air from the north into the area, keeping conditions seasonably cool heading into next week.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart