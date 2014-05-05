Weather

Weather: Warm again today, cooler and rainy on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Patchy fog is developing across central North Carolina this morning. Fog will give way to more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A front will approach on Saturday, but temperatures ahead of that front will still warm to the 80s with high humidity. A few spotty showers are possible mainly late Saturday afternoon through the evening.

The front will be slow to push out of the state so a few lingering showers are possible Sunday. Temperatures could end up staying in the 60s all day Sunday due to all the extra clouds.

The next front will move into the Ohio Valley on Monday. We will warm up again ahead of it on Monday, then likely stay in the warm air ahead of this front on Tuesday, though it could spark a thunderstorm late. Cooler air will follow for the middle of next week.

Have a great Friday!

-Brittany Bell
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Trump vs. Biden: ABC11 post-presidential debate analysis with experts
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found in NC
Durham restaurant owners invited to debate by Joe Biden
Anxious, fatigued about COVID-19? Expert offers advice
Durham Schools to resume sports with 'soft reopening'
LATEST: Raleigh cheer gym warns parents of potential exposure
Show More
Fayetteville mom prays HOPE program will be a saving grace
Health officials warn carpooling is dangerous during pandemic
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Skipping appointments could cause harm, doctors and dentists warn
Planning to vote early? Here's why this is the perfect time
More TOP STORIES News