80s Return Today

High pressure will promote pleasant weather again today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Most places will have afternoon readings warming into the lower 80s.The high pressure area will slowly move eastward tonight and Wednesday. This will help bring a return flow of moist air back into Central North Carolina Wednesday and Thursday. This moisture will lead to a few more clouds on Wednesday, but afternoon high temperatures should still reach the lower 80s.A cold front will move into southern Virginia and perhaps into northern-most North Carolina late Wednesday afternoon. It might also bring a shower or thunderstorm to a few spots over northern-most North Carolina Wednesday evening. This weak frontal boundary is expected to stall near the Virginia/North Carolina border Wednesday night and Thursday morning, then begin to fall apart Thursday.A storm system forming over Texas will track northeast out of Texas Thursday and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico during Friday. A cold front moving into the Great Lakes on Thursday will link up with this Gulf storm system. This cold front will move through Central North Carolina during Friday and Friday evening with some showers and thunderstorms.High pressure will build into the area this weekend with a return to sunshine and comfortable temperatures along with lower humidity.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather