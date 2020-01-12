Clouds and Some Sun Today

The cold front responsible for the rain and thunderstorms last night will stall out just to the east of the Triangle today. However, it will advance far enough to the east to allow for some drier air to filter in with clouds breaking for some sunshine. All the real cold air remains bottled up well to our north, so after a wet night we should be able to squeeze in a nice springlike day with afternoon temperatures within a couple of degrees either side of 70, a good 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average for this time of the year! For those traveling east of the Triangle you can expect more in the way of cloud cover and even a spotty shower with the frontal boundary stalling out across the eastern part of the state.After a nice second half of the weekend we will enter into a prolonged unsettled pattern heading into the new week. The stalled out frontal boundary will begin to lift back northward tonight which will lead to an increase in cloud cover and shower activity.This boundary will basically stall out from southwest to northeast across our region Monday. This will serve as a focal point for more widespread showers Monday. Despite the cloudy and wet weather, temperatures will remain well above average, in the mid- and upper 60s. However, with the front slicing right through the area there will be a wide range in temperatures with highs in the lower 60s closer to the North Carolina/Virginia border and into the the lower to mid-70s toward Fayetteville. There can even be an afternoon thunderstorm in the warmer air mass across the southern tier of the viewing area.The overall setup will not change much Tuesday with this frontal boundary hung up across the area with more showers, but still warm air.Another cold front nearing toward the middle of the week will keep the chance for wet weather in the Triangle into Wednesday.Toward the end of the week, we should finally have drier air filtering in from the north with increasing amounts of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures Thursday and Friday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart