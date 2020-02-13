Weather

80s Again Today

The temperature at Raleigh-Durham International soared to 81 degrees for the first time since Halloween yesterday, with low 80s in Fayetteville. Friday will be even warmer with a partly sunny sky and gusty southwest wind. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. The record at RDU is 88, it'll be close but I think we stay a few degrees shy of that.

A cold front will approach the region tonight and early Saturday, and set off a few showers. The chance of rain will taper off a bit Saturday afternoon, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, but temperatures will fall off a bit in the afternoon.

The chilly air will continue to filter into the region by Sunday with highs only in the low and mid 50s along with a small chance of rain in the afternoon.

Have a nice day!
Steve Stewart


