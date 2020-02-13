Weather

Nice Tomorrow, Wet & Cooler for Tuesday

There will be increasing cloud cover as a cold front dips to the south tonight. There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the overnight hours. Areas in the Triangle and points northward are most likely to receive brief precipitation.

Tomorrow will not be as warm as today. There will still be sunshine though with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s across Central North Carolina.

Tuesday will be cooler and cloudier and will feature some showers as a low pressure system slides to our south.A few lingering showers may be present for early Wednesday as well.

There will be another chance of rain for Friday into Friday night. Then, Mother's Day weekend will be breezy and cool with afternoon highs 10-15 degrees below normal. In addition, it doesn't look like this cooling trend will dissipate anytime soon.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson


