70s Today!

The cloudy and chilly weather as of late will be replaced by a warm surge of air across the Triangle today, thanks to a southwest flow of warm air as a weak cool front moves in from the west. The front will cause a shower in spots this morning, then clouds may break at times for a bit of sun in the afternoon and temperatures will reach into the lower 70s. The front will shift south and east tonight and drier and slightly cooler air will follow with partly cloudy skies at night, then tomorrow will be more seasonable with clouds and peaks of sun.

High pressure over the Plains will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday providing the Triangle with sunshine, but it will be cooler with a north wind. High pressure will move off the mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday and a chilly start will be followed by a seasonably cool afternoon as sunshine gives way to clouds. It will warm up again on Thursday and Friday as a new cool front approaches from the west and then moves into the region, causing a southwest flow and high temperatures both days to be in the 70s. Clouds will be streaming across the region on Thursday, followed by a chance of showers on Friday.

Have a great day,
Steve Stewart




