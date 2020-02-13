Warm & Bright Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will shift through the mid-Atlantic to off the North Carolina coast by late tomorrow. A mostly sunny sky with seasonable conditions and lower humidity will remain through the day. This high will shield most of the region from the leading boundary created by Cristobal, which by that point will be near Little Rock, Arkansas. Central North Carolina should be dry, but southwestern portions of the area could see a stray afternoon shower. By Tuesday, this high looks to weaken and shift far enough over the Atlantic such that showers and even a thunderstorm look more likely to reach the Triangle, and especially for cities to the west like Greensboro and Charlotte.By Wednesday, a cold front will sweep across the Ohio and Tennessee valley's as Cristobal races northeast through northeastern Ontario. This cold front will limp through the Triangle late Wednesday night or Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected for the viewing area through Thursday night. A brief pocket of drier air will follow behind this front for most of Friday.A second, weaker upper level trough may swing over the region over the weekend with a possible shower or thunderstorm.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson