Warm & Dry Weekend

Bermuda high pressure in control of our weather this afternoon with a warm southwest flow, sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. The Bermuda high will remain in control tonight and tomorrow providing fair skies tonight and sunshine and a warm southwest flow tomorrow. High pressure will weaken some but remain in control of the weather tomorrow night and Sunday providing mainly clear skies at night and then sunshine will mix with a few more clouds on Sunday. Meanwhile, a developing area of low pressure currently between the Florida Keys and the Bahamas will slowly track to the northeast this weekend and may strengthen into a subtropical or tropical storm. If that were to occur, it would be named Arthur. The system should pass within 150 miles to the southeast and east of the Outer Banks Sunday night and Monday and will bring showers to the Outer Banks and rough surf while the strongest winds remain offshore.A separate storm center crossing western Pennsylvania on Monday will swing a cool front toward central North Carolina. It will still be warm with clouds and sun and a pop-up shower or thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The cool front will cross the Triangle Monday night with showers and a thunderstorm then the front will slow down near the coast on Tuesday as the upper-level trough associated with the storm deepens over West Virginia, and it will be cooler and unsettled with clouds and a shower or thunderstorm around. The upper-level trough will stall over the mid-Atlantic states on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be quite cool and unsettled across the regiob with clouds and spotty showers. By Friday, the upper-level trough will begin to lift to the northeast and away from the state, but it will be close enough to help cause a shower or thunderstorm with daytime heating. Skies should brighten and it will get warmer.Have a great weekend!