Weather

Warm and Foggy Weather Continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Foggy and warm weather continues. We'll see morning fog Friday, and more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will still be unseasonably warm reaching the low 80s.

A front will approach on Saturday, but temperatures ahead of that front will still warm to the 80s with high humidity. A few spotty showers are possible mainly late Saturday afternoon through the evening.

The front will be slow to push out of the state so a few lingering showers are possible Sunday. Temperatures could end up staying in the 60s all day Sunday due to all the extra clouds.

The next front will move into the Ohio Valley on Monday. We will warm up again ahead of it on Monday, then likely stay in the warm air ahead of this front on Tuesday, though it could spark a thunderstorm late. Cooler air will follow for the middle of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Durham's food banks struggle to feed families as pandemic lingers on
Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson Co. Fairgrounds on Saturday
Family of woman killed in house fire sends safety warning
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
LATEST: NC State cancels week-long spring break
Lewd Fort Bragg tweets were not part of a hack after all
Show More
Wake County reveals COVID-19 school bus procedures
Hunger Relief Day still happening at NC State Fair
Man charged with murder in weekend Rocky Mount shooting
Cooper extends Phase 3 as COVID-19 metrics surge
Charlotte coffee shop brings on COVID-killing robots
More TOP STORIES News