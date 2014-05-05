Warm and Foggy Weather Continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Foggy and warm weather continues. We'll see morning fog Friday, and more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will still be unseasonably warm reaching the low 80s.A front will approach on Saturday, but temperatures ahead of that front will still warm to the 80s with high humidity. A few spotty showers are possible mainly late Saturday afternoon through the evening.The front will be slow to push out of the state so a few lingering showers are possible Sunday. Temperatures could end up staying in the 60s all day Sunday due to all the extra clouds.The next front will move into the Ohio Valley on Monday. We will warm up again ahead of it on Monday, then likely stay in the warm air ahead of this front on Tuesday, though it could spark a thunderstorm late. Cooler air will follow for the middle of next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell