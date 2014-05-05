Weather

Warm & Humid, Few Storms Tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Forecast for June 8, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy (just like last night) with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Triangle and close to 90 in the Sandhills.

An area of low pressure will slide toward central NC Thursday and Friday, providing more widespread rainfall. Localized flooding will be an issue, especially on Friday. The Coastal Plain will be at the greatest risk for flash flooding come Friday afternoon and evening.
A few showers will persist on Saturday, but it'll be cooler and not as humid with highs near 80.
Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Sunday through Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and only a slight chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms.

Stay cool!
Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Businesses ready for return of downtown Raleigh festivals
LATEST: 50% of adults in NC are fully vaccinated
Get ready for long lines again at the North Carolina DMV
Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border
30-year-old mom posed as daughter at school before arrest
Carolina Hurricanes look to stave off elimination tonight
FDA approves new drug for chronic weight management
Show More
Pfizer now using lower doses of COVID vaccine in trials for young kids
NC student gets diploma after controversy
Deputy died a 'true hero' saving lives of swimmers
Report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
Carolina Blood Drive happening today at UNC
More TOP STORIES News