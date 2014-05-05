Warm & Humid, Few Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy (just like last night) with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.Wednesday will be partly sunny with pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Triangle and close to 90 in the Sandhills.An area of low pressure will slide toward central NC Thursday and Friday, providing more widespread rainfall. Localized flooding will be an issue, especially on Friday. The Coastal Plain will be at the greatest risk for flash flooding come Friday afternoon and evening.A few showers will persist on Saturday, but it'll be cooler and not as humid with highs near 80.Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Sunday through Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and only a slight chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms.Stay cool!Robert Johnson