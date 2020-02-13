Not Much Relief from Heat, Humidity Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm residing in the Coastal plain.Tomorrow will be less humid for everyone except for those in the Sandhills will where the heat and humidity will be just as oppressive tomorrow as it was today.Monday-Wednesday will be warm and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. Then beginning on Thursday, showers and storms pop back into the forecast.Tropical Storm Cristobal is currently spinning in the Gulf and will likely make landfall late tomorrow morning/early afternoonalong the Louisiana coastline. After landfall, the storm will move through the Midwest and continue north of the Chicagoland area, then eventually settling in Canada.Be Well & Stay SafeRobert Johnson