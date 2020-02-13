Warm and Muggy Again

It happens a lot this time of year. The @NWSSPC has every county of our viewing area in a Cat 1 of 5 risk for severe storms today. Biggest threat=damaging wind. Most places will not see severe weather today, but stay #weatheraware just in case. pic.twitter.com/wrYpre9LjZ — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 6, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The weather pattern across the Triangle over the next couple of days will feature a stalled frontal zone that extends from the Virginia Cape to the southwest across the Triangle into upstate South Carolina.At the same time, an upper-level trough will shift to the east across the Tennessee Valley today, then cross the Appalachians tomorrow before pushing offshore tomorrow night. This will lead to the possibility of shower or thunderstorm activity at any time, though the best chance both today and tomorrow will be during the afternoon and evening due to help of daytime heating. Plus, we have humid air in place. Temperatures will be held in check by this pattern, and both highs and lows should average just below normal for the next couple of days.The biggest potential issue will be the threat of downpours. Given the already saturated ground after the passage of Isaias, it will not take much to cause flooding around the area. There is a chance that some of the heavier storms today could also have strong winds, and the Triangle is under a marginal risk for severe weather today because of a concern for winds.Activity could be a little more widespread tomorrow.On Saturday, the upper-level trough will lift out of the Triangle, but the frontal zone will linger nearby. Because of this, we expect clouds and sun again with a mainly afternoon or evening thunderstorms around around each day. The best chance will be east and south of the Triangle, especially closer to the coast. The front will still be around into Sunday, but it will be weaker. This again will still be enough to bring us a chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures should rebound just a bit, back into the low 90s.Another upper-level trough will pass north of us Monday, and could enhance the thunderstorm chance a bit. Another front will push near to the area Tuesday and linger into Wednesday with slightly higher chances of rainfall again, but still fairly typical August weather with highs in the low 90s and mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity.Have a great Friday Eve (Thursday)!Big Weather