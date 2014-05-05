Warm & Sunny Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern in North Carolina over the next several days. Tonight will be clear with lows in the mid 40s.The slight warming trend continues on Thursday. Beginning tomorrow, highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s for the remainder of the week. The next best chance for a shower, even slightly, doesn't arrive until the middle of the next week. Enjoy the warmth and the sunshine!Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson