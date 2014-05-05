Weather

Warm & Sunny Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern in North Carolina over the next several days. Tonight will be clear with lows in the mid 40s.

The slight warming trend continues on Thursday. Beginning tomorrow, highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s for the remainder of the week. The next best chance for a shower, even slightly, doesn't arrive until the middle of the next week. Enjoy the warmth and the sunshine!

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
NC 2020 live presidential election results
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
Show More
Durham Police investigate after man killed in hit and run
LATEST: NC reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths
Mississippi voters approve new flag design
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Dead Republican candidate wins seat in North Dakota
More TOP STORIES News