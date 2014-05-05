Warm For A While

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is lingering along the mid-Atlantic coast this morning, but will begin to move offshore today. This will start to shift our east-northeast flow more into the southeast, especially tomorrow as the high gets farther away.The onshore flow has been leading to areas of low clouds and fog during the late nights and early mornings; we will likely have some murky areas to start the day. Some of the clouds will linger through the afternoon as the flow turns more easterly. That flow may bring a sprinkle this evening, in spots.Areas of clouds and fog return again later tonight into tomorrow, and as the flow continues to moisten up we will even have the chance for a stray shower. Sunshine will be harder to come by as the high clouds from Eta are currently being carried away to our south and east, but as the storm heads west into the eastern Gulf today, those higher clouds increase as well tonight into tomorrow.Despite some clouds, both today and tomorrow will remain unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s today, then with a slightly higher start tomorrow, we could reach the upper 70s. It will also turn more humid tomorrow as dew points climb into the upper 60s.The warm, humid air will linger Wednesday into Thursday as ridging aloft only gradually weakens. However, we will see a surface cold front pressing southeast into the region while the southerly flow in advance of the front will continue to pump in deep tropical moisture associated with Eta. The center of Eta will still be off the southwest coast of Florida. Even so, with moisture increasing, we generally expect 1.00-2.00 inches of rainfall over the viewing area through Thursday, with locally higher amounts closer to 2.50-3.00 inches possible in heavier downpours.Dry air behind the front from the north will start flowing into the region late Thursday night and Friday as high pressure builds by to the north of us again. However, the continued presence of Eta in the Gulf will mean the front holds up not far south of us, so we'll continue to have lingering clouds.Have a great week and break out all your rain gear for later in the week.Big Weather