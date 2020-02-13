Weather

Warm, Humid with Few Storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weak upper-level trough that moved through the area yesterday will continue to weaken and move eastward over the Atlantic this afternoon.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still expected today, especially in areas to the east where low-level moisture and instability will persist. Any spotty storm that does ignite could be locally heavy.

Drier air should start to funnel in from the north and west behind this passing system, which should keep most of the Piedmont and Appalachians dry. Humidity is expected to remain over most of the region this afternoon, but temperatures will be near normal for this afternoon through the majority of the week ahead.

A diurnal pattern in convection over the Triangle is expected to continue for the majority of the week with a southerly flow around subtropical high pressure keeping moist air in the region. Spotty convection typical of the summertime is expected each afternoon and evening for the area, but widespread showers and thunderstorms will not be an issue given the lack of a significant lifting mechanism moving through the region.

Have a great Sunday!

Steve Stewart
