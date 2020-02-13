Warm, Humid with Few Storms For Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A front that is stalled to our north is providing a scattered showers and storms around the Triangle and areas along the North Carolina/Virginia boarder. These storms aren't severe but will cause a brief downpour and gusty winds if you get caught in one. Otherwise, the storm threat will diminish after sunset we'll be left with a partly cloudy and warm night with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s.The same front will dip to the south tomorrow and will trigger a few more afternoon and evening storms. This time, the storms will primarily reside south of the Triangle since that is where the front will be settled. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and humid.The remainder of the week will be typical August weather: Highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. While no day looks to be a washout, each day provides the chance of an afternoon or evening storm.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson