Mostly Sunny, Beautiful Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cold front that brought a more pleasant air-mass to central North Carolina today will stay off the the southeast coast tonight and tomorrow with high pressure edging in from the mid-Atlantic. This will result in another nice day across the Triangle with highs once again in the low-to-mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.High pressure will begin to weaken a little bit by Labor Day as a weak upper-level trough sags southward over Virginia. Still, Labor day will be warm and nice with a mostly sunny sky.An increased push of easterly flow from the Atlantic will continue to bump up dew points into Tuesday as many begin their workweek once the holiday weekend comes to a close. This easterly push will be in response of an expanding Bermuda high pressure that will largely dominate the pattern across the Southeast. The increased push of moisture from the Atlantic may be enough to spark a shower or thunderstorm late in the day Tuesday or during the overnight hours, but the higher threat will likely occur east of Interstate 95.Rain chances increase by the middle of the week. Watch for scattered showers and storms, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson