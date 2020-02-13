Warm, Muggy, Drier for Father's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered thunderstorms will gradually diminish for the sandhills and northern Coastal plain as we go throughout the night. Most areas will remain dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s for all.The majority of Father's Day will be dry and warm under a partly cloudy sky. However, be on the lookout for an isolated shower or thunderstorm come tomorrow afternoon and evening.Monday-Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and once again, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.More widespread showers and storms arrive for Wednesday afternoon. The remainder of the week will remain hot and humid.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson