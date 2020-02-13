Warm and Muggy, Isolated Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The weather pattern across the Triangle over the next couple of days will feature a stationary front that extends from the Virginia Cape to the southwest across the Triangle into upstate South Carolina. At the same time an upper level trough will shift to the east across the Tennessee Valley tomorrow and then cross the Appalachians on Friday.These features combined with daytime heating and humid air already in place will lead to a drenching thunderstorm in the area, mainly through the first part of tonight, then there can be an isolated shower or thunderstorm later on.This process will repeat itself tomorrow and Friday with clouds and sun each day with a shower or thunderstorm around mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, typical summertime weather.On Saturday the upper level trough will shift to the east of the Triangle but the stationary front will linger nearby so expect clouds and sun again with an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm around, mainly to the east and south of the Triangle.The front will still linger across the region on Sunday, then a second upper level trough will track to the east across the region on Monday so once again expect sun and clouds with daytime heating instigating pop up showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.Looking down the road, a weak area of low pressure will pass by to the north Tuesday into Wednesday while the associated cool front stalls to our north, so not much change with typical summer conditions for the Triangle. Expect sun and clouds each day with normal high temperatures around 90 with an afternoon or evening thunderstorm around.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson