Warm, Scattered Showers & Storms

While you were sleeping, the @NWSSPC increased the risk to a Cat 2 of 5 in the SW portion of the @ABC11_WTVD viewing area. Rest of region under at Cat 1. Biggest threat=damaging winds with any storms that get rolling. #NCWX pic.twitter.com/kIoFe6Subu — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) May 3, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We had a very warm day across the region yesterday, despite having high clouds around. The clouds have filled in further overnight ahead of a shortwave that is over the mid-Mississippi Valley, and with a bit of a south-southwest breeze holding on, temperatures have remained in the mid- and upper 60s. This is giving us a very warm start to the day, and we will stay warmer than normal despite the clouds hanging on with some rainfall developing as that shortwave lifts by to the north of us.So far, the rain with that feature has remained west of the Triangle, though we did see a little area of showers east of us as well. Through the morning, we are likely to see very little rainfall as the initial focus will be to our west and north. This afternoon, into the early evening, seems more likely to have showers and/or thunderstorms around, though even then we expect that rainfall will be scattered across the Triangle since the track of the upper-level feature is up through Virginia. SPC has us in a marginal risk for severe weather, with a slight risk just to our southwest.When something fires, there is a chance for a stronger storm with the biggest risk from damaging winds.Upper-level ridging will briefly build across the area tonight into tomorrow, drying us out for a time. However, another upper-level trough and associated cool front will be moving through the Tennessee Valley tomorrow. Out ahead of this feature it will turn out quite warm tomorrow with afternoon temperatures making a run at 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Much of the day will be dry, although a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as the front nears from the northwest. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night into Wednesday as a wave moves to the northeast along the front and away, allowing the cool front to cross the area. The American models tries to bring the front through dry and faster. The European is slowest and wettest, with a quarter inch of rain. We believe that SPC is correct in keeping the risk of any severe weather to our west.We dry out and cool down Thursday with a bubble of high pressure crossing the area between the departing system and the next in line.Have a great week!Big Weather