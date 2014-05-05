Warm, Scattered Showers & Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be cloudy and mild with overnight lows in the mid 60s (normally we are in the low 50s this time of year).Tomorrow will be another warm day but it will feature scattered showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for all of central NC tomorrow. Any afternoon and evening storms that turn severe tomorrow will have the potential of producing damaging wind gusts.Tuesday will be hot and muggy with highs around 90 degrees. Then more showers and storms arrive Wednesday before cooler air makes its way into central NC on Thursday.A few showers will be present during the first half of the day on Friday, but it will not be a washout. This weekend, so far, looks warm and pleasant with plenty of sunshine for Saturday and a mixture of sun and clouds for Mother's Day.Have a great week!Robert Johnson