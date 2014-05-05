Warm Through Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beautiful today with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Few clouds around tomorrow and just as warm, if not a little warmer. It will be a little breezy out ahead of a front that moves through tomorrow evening from the north. Low chance we get a shower but our northern counties might see a light shower tomorrow night.Mostly cloudy and cooler in the lower 60s Saturday, which is the average high for this time of the year. An isolated shower can't be ruled out but the chances are very low. Similar Sunday with highs in the low 60s then a reinforcing shot of cool air from the northeast will keep temps near 50 on Monday with some rain developing late in the day. More showers Tuesday, mainly in the morning then staying unsettled and warmer for Wednesday and Thursday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart