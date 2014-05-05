Storm Chance Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With clouds sticking around for most of the day following the departure of a weak frontal boundary early this morning, a more potent cold front is expected to reach the Carolinas from the west by late this afternoon or this evening. The unseasonably warm conditions that the region has been experiencing will continue thanks to a dominant southerly wind, as temperatures peak right around the 80-degrees for most this afternoon.Intervals of showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area overnight. Due to the lack of instability given the timing of this frontal passage, there could be a few locally gusty storms that pass through, but the risk for severe weather is marginal at best tonight.An upper-level low pressure system remaining idle over the Great Lakes region will keep a weak trough axis over the eastern United States through Sunday, leaving the potential for spotty thunderstorms to pop up over the Triangle tomorrow. Otherwise, once this system finally shifts northeastward by the end of the weekend, high pressure is poised to build back over the Southeast.Temperatures are forecast to remain above normal for mid-April standards through early next week as highs peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A surge of cooler, but seasonable air is expected to filter into the region by the middle of the week as a developing low pressure system over the Atlantic coast ushers in a west-northwest wind.Have a good weekend!Steve Stewart