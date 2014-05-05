AM Fog, Warm Again Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will remain over the region today, keeping a sunny sky overhead once areas of patchy morning fog clear out. An easterly onshore flow will keep temperatures at above-normal levels for early November, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the middle 70s for many. This unseasonably warm period is forecast to persist this afternoon through the middle of the week as high pressure shifts off to the east, ushering in a southerly flow that will advect in warmer, more humid air into the region early this week. Though daily high temperature records aren't expected to be broken during this warm stretch, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for most of the area through the middle of the week.As high pressure shifts off to the east over the Atlantic early this week, increased moisture associated with Eta from the low and midlevels of the atmosphere will be advected into the region from the south. This will promote a cloudier sky by Monday, with spotty showers starting to enter the Triangle by Tuesday.Though the heaviest rain from this system will remain well to the south over Florida, atmospheric ingredients will be possible for heavy downpours in some areas. Overall, 1.00-2.00 inches are generally expected over the area Tuesday through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.Have a great day!Steve Stewart