Rain Makes A Return

After a fairly quiet weekend, the weather is about to get active again as several storm systems head our way. For tonight, expect scattered areas of rain, mainly north of the Triangle, although a few spotty showers are possible everywhere. Towards sunrise, the chance of rain will increase for everyone. Lows will be way above average, from near 50 north to near 60 south.Tuesday, showers will be likely off and on through much of the day as a cold front approaches. By afternoon, there's a chance for a stronger storm or two. Highs tomorrow will be well above average again, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. The cold front will drop to the south tomorrow night, and the chance for rain will diminish.Wednesday will be a little cooler, with highs near 50 north, upper 50s in the Triangle to low 60s to the south. There could be a spotty shower, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies.Yet another storm system will approach Thursday and bring another round of showers, and temperatures will soar back into the low 70s.A cold and dry air mass will move in for Friday, and Saturday morning lows will be back in the 20s.Have a great evening,Chris