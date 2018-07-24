WEATHER

Rain Chances Going Down

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A slow moving upper level low will lift north of the area Thursday leading to drier weather for the end of the week.

Wednesday will still feature scattered showers with that low nearby. Some of that rain could be heavy in spots. Highs will still be below average in the mid 80s.

The upper level low weakens Thursday with highs warming to near 90 degrees. A few pop up storms could develop Thursday and Friday afternoon. The coverage of rain will be much lower compared to earlier in the week.

Rain chances will go back up during the weekend due to another cold front that will stall out across the state. This wet pattern will stick around through the start of next week. Highs will once again drop below average to the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
How to survive a rip current
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
More Weather
Top Stories
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Justice catches up to IRS scammers
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
Show More
'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
More News