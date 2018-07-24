A slow moving upper level low will lift north of the area Thursday leading to drier weather for the end of the week.Wednesday will still feature scattered showers with that low nearby. Some of that rain could be heavy in spots. Highs will still be below average in the mid 80s.The upper level low weakens Thursday with highs warming to near 90 degrees. A few pop up storms could develop Thursday and Friday afternoon. The coverage of rain will be much lower compared to earlier in the week.Rain chances will go back up during the weekend due to another cold front that will stall out across the state. This wet pattern will stick around through the start of next week. Highs will once again drop below average to the mid to upper 80s.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell