A drier, much less humid air mass will settle in over the area today and linger for the rest of the week.Broad high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley will shift and expand eastward with sunshine and highs within a couple degrees of 80. Dew points will be in the 50s through tonight. Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 50s! That's the first time since mid-July!Friday will be another very nice day with sunshine, some clouds, and highs in the lower 80s. Dew points will remain low at or slightly below 60 degrees.The weekend will begin to see some warming and by Sunday afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.Both days will at least be partly sunny. Saturday is still not going to feel humid. However, it will start to feel more uncomfortable by Sunday.Monday and Tuesday will be back to more typical summer weather. It will be very warm and humid with some sunshine and just a small chance for an afternoon thundershower.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather