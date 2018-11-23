WEATHER

Dry And Chilly Today

EMBED </>More Videos

High pressure that brought in a record cold air mass to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast for Thanksgiving is still centered along the Northeast coast today. It will keep our temperatures about 15 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, a storm centered along the Gulf of Mexico will head to the east-northeast across southern Georgia tonight and then off the Carolina coast on Saturday.

Spotty showers will develop late tonight, then rain will become steadier for a while on Saturday before shifting east of the Triangle later in the day.

Clouds will break Saturday night.

A weak area of high pressure will cross the Triangle on Sunday with partial sun and a warmer afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Showers will return Sunday night as a cold front moves in from the west. The front will shift east of the Triangle on Monday, and clouds will break for some sun with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and colder air will follow Monday night and Tuesday with clear skies at night followed by sunshine during the day.

Trailing Canadian high pressure will cross the Triangle on Wednesday with some sunshine as chilly weather continues.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Military mom beats cancer, released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving
Protect your online holiday buys from porch pirates
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Fayetteville police identify driver in deadly single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Raleigh shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals
Working on the holidays? How people are making the most of it
Tar Heels mess with Texas, lose again
Falcon Children's Home focuses on thankfulness for Thanksgiving
Show More
VIDEO: Winnie the Pooh shares tender moment with boy with disabilities
Louisiana couple finds winning lottery ticket while cleaning
3 women knock kid down on escalator after stealing from mall
Durham Rescue Mission serves hundreds a Thanksgiving feast
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
More News