High pressure that brought in a record cold air mass to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast for Thanksgiving is still centered along the Northeast coast today. It will keep our temperatures about 15 degrees below normal.Meanwhile, a storm centered along the Gulf of Mexico will head to the east-northeast across southern Georgia tonight and then off the Carolina coast on Saturday.Spotty showers will develop late tonight, then rain will become steadier for a while on Saturday before shifting east of the Triangle later in the day.Clouds will break Saturday night.A weak area of high pressure will cross the Triangle on Sunday with partial sun and a warmer afternoon with highs in the 60s.Showers will return Sunday night as a cold front moves in from the west. The front will shift east of the Triangle on Monday, and clouds will break for some sun with highs in the upper 50s.Dry and colder air will follow Monday night and Tuesday with clear skies at night followed by sunshine during the day.Trailing Canadian high pressure will cross the Triangle on Wednesday with some sunshine as chilly weather continues.Have a great weekend!Bigweather