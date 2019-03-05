Colder Today

Arctic air is pushing in from the north today and that's going to keep it much colder than usual for the next few days. Average highs are up to 60 now, but our highs will only be in the 40s through Thursday. Lows at night will be in the low 20s and that will lead to hard freezes that can damage any plants that you might have outside. At least the sun will be out and bright today and tomorrow.On Thursday, some clouds will start to stream in ahead of the next storm moving this way.That feature likely brings us a bit of rain Friday afternoon and evening. Warmer air will be pushing in with that system, though, so look for highs around 50 that day. This storm will be weak and only produces perhaps 0.10 of an inch of rainfall.Saturday, there will be a lull between storms, but clouds will mix with sunshine. The warming trend continues and we finally warm back up to more typical March temperatures with highs in the 60s. A storm passing by to our north and west into the Great Lakes Sunday will pull a cold front into the area. That gives us some wet weather with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.Behind that front we cool off a little but only back to the low 60s for highs again, typical for the middle of March. The first part of next week looks quiet with the next chance for rain around the middle of next week.Have a Fat Tuesday1Bigweather