Weather

Warmer with More Sun Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. A spotty shower is possible but the vast majority of us will remain dry tonight.
A stretch of nice, seasonable weather continues as we start a new week. Tomorrow will be a lot like today but will have a bit more sunshine. An afternoon or evening isolated storm is possible over the next two days and temperatures will reach near the average of 88.

Tuesday-Thursday will feature more sunshine than clouds with very limited chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will steadily climb toward 90. It will not only be hotter but it'll also be more humid as we approach midweek.
Rain chances increase as we get toward the end of the week.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 Clayton firefighters hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 other cases
Tropical storms Marco and Laura headed for Gulf of Mexico
Fayetteville local creates community garden to feed veterans
Investigation underway after deadly I-40 W crash in Wake County
UNC identifies COVID-19 cluster at residence hall, sorority house
Local indie music scene hoping lawmakers provide a lifeline
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Show More
5th annual suicide awareness run to honor Ft. Bragg veteran on Saturday
Proud Raleigh-native makes MLB debut with Minnesota Twins
Loving father attacked, killed on Raleigh trail
RNC looks to deliver 'more energy' to capture swing voters
Goodyear employees caught in crossfire between Pres., company
More TOP STORIES News