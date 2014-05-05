Warmer with More Sun Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. A spotty shower is possible but the vast majority of us will remain dry tonight.A stretch of nice, seasonable weather continues as we start a new week. Tomorrow will be a lot like today but will have a bit more sunshine. An afternoon or evening isolated storm is possible over the next two days and temperatures will reach near the average of 88.Tuesday-Thursday will feature more sunshine than clouds with very limited chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will steadily climb toward 90. It will not only be hotter but it'll also be more humid as we approach midweek.Rain chances increase as we get toward the end of the week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson