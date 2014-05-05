Better and Brighter Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We had a cool day for mid-April standards with a largely cloudy sky.A weak backdoor front is forecast to swing through the region early next week, producing a spotty shower Monday as it passes through. Dry, yet seasonable conditions are expected to usher in by Monday before an upper-level trough digging out of the Plains builds into the region.Another round of spotty showers will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday following the passage of a surface low pressure system through the Northeast. This storm will mainly keep rain to the north of the Triangle, but cooler air is forecast to rush into the region from the northwest by Wednesday night following the departure of this system. Overall, Thursday will be a cool and breezy, yet dry day as high pressure builds over the Southeast.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart