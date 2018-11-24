WEATHER

A Wet Saturday

Weekend weather outlook

A storm system crossing the area will lead to locally heavy rain early today. The rain will taper off later this afternoon as the storm lifts northeastward. Rainfall amounts will likely range from 0.50-1.00 inch across the Triangle and can lead to ponding on the roadways. Despite the rain, it won't be quite as chilly for the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clearing will occur tonight, but patchy fog may develop in some places late.

High pressure will build into the region on Sunday, bringing a nicer day on Sunday with some sunshine after areas of morning fog. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s degrees.

A cold front associated with a Pacific storm, currently along the west Coast, will move in from the west Sunday night and cross the Triangle Monday morning. There will be a couple of showers later Sunday night into early Monday morning, then clouds will break for some sun on Monday with seasonable temperatures in the afternoon. A big cooldown will follow Monday night and Tuesday and the cold air will continue Wednesday and even into Thursday as the jet stream dives deep into the eastern United States. It should be dry across the Triangle during that time, but some snow flurries will be possible in mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart

