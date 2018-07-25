An unsettled pattern will remain in place today, not just for the Triangle but for much of the Eastern Seaboard, as tropical moisture continues to be drawn northward over the region.This will result in widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. The rain can be heavy at times and, with the saturated ground, could lead to flash flooding. Gusty winds are possible as a cold front approaches, especially in the afternoon and evening.Some drier air will push in in the wake of the front leading to more sunshine mixed with clouds Thursday and Friday with more isolated showers and thunderstorms. Though it could rain in the afternoons, there will be a lot of dry time. It will also turn warmer with highs in the lower 90s.Over the weekend, another cold front will move in and become stationary. This will lead to a return to a more active setup with showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread and heavier again.The increase of clouds,and the wetter setup, will result in a downward trend in temperatures.Have a great hump day!Bigweather