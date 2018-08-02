Today and Friday will be carbon copies (does anyone under 40 know what a carbon copy is?) of each other as winds out of the south continue to draw plenty of moisture northward. That means a fair amount of clouds and some showers and thunderstorms.The storms will fire mostly during the afternoon and evening hours, especially today. Any thunderstorm can be heavy and lead to localized flash flooding. Highs both days will be in the middle 80s.Over the weekend, the Atlantic ridge will build back to the west. The air mass will remain very humid; however, there will be more breaks in the clouds and warmer air with more of a scattering of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.By Sunday and Monday, we may are back to a widely separated afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather