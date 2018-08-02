WEATHER

Same Weather, Different Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Today and Friday will be carbon copies (does anyone under 40 know what a carbon copy is?) of each other as winds out of the south continue to draw plenty of moisture northward. That means a fair amount of clouds and some showers and thunderstorms.

The storms will fire mostly during the afternoon and evening hours, especially today. Any thunderstorm can be heavy and lead to localized flash flooding. Highs both days will be in the middle 80s.

Over the weekend, the Atlantic ridge will build back to the west. The air mass will remain very humid; however, there will be more breaks in the clouds and warmer air with more of a scattering of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

By Sunday and Monday, we may are back to a widely separated afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Boy can't stand Texas heat wave
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews work to fix water main break on Wake Forest Road
Pedestrian struck by car on Duke Street in Durham
Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County
Selma police investigating after person found dead in home
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Search warrant: Inmate suspected in Raleigh bomb threats
Show More
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Family wants answers after Durham father of six is shot outside apartment complex
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
More News