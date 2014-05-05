Warmer Temps Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday continued the warmup that has been the trend this week, reaching 70 in the afternoon.Today will see a continuation of that pattern, though the warming will slow as our flow has become easterly around the southern side of the high pressure area that has kept our skies clear. The satellite picture is showing that the return flow is already bringing some cloudiness up into eastern parts of North Carolina, including far eastern parts of the viewing area. This will continue to be the case today, where most of the area will be sunny with high pressure over the region but eastern areas have a mix of clouds and sun.An easterly flow will continue to enhance as the high lifts to the northeast tonight into tomorrow, and the center will end up north of us. The resulting increase of moisture will push the clouds farther west into the region, and most of the region will see clouds again mixing with sunshine tomorrow. Western areas are still likely to be a little sunnier.Temperatures will remain on the high side of normal with a strong ridge overhead; highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 70s and in between tonight will stay above 50.Today's model runs don't have the high moving as far offshore as previous runs did, but they still show the center of the high along the mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend, keeping the easterly flow going. This will mean a continuation of the mild weather with partly cloudy skies. The models are picking up on a weak feature getting drawn inland by the easterly flow Sunday, with a bit of a moisture surge as well. This would give us more clouds to finish the weekend, and even bring the possibility of a shower late in the day. They will carry that west of us Monday which could dry us out again.With the ridge holding on aloft and turning the flow more southerly, temperatures will continue to gradually climb through the weekend and into next week. However, we need to watch Eta, which could be impacting at least South Florida late in the weekend before potentially moving into the eastern Gulf. This could add some additional cloudiness to the mix, though any other effects from the storm should remain well to our south through Monday.Eta's placement will remain a big question mark into next week, with little run-to-run model consistency on the track. We believe it is likely that the storm will be somewhere in the eastern Gulf, which likely means at least some clouds around for Tuesday as warmth and humidity build under the anomalously strong ridge holding on over the East. Wednesday may see a cold front coming into the area, and it could end up being a cloudy and wet day if the system can tap into some of that tropical moisture.Have a great Friday Eve (Thursday)!Big Weather