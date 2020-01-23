Getting Warmer Today

Although some thermometers are not registering as low as they did yesterday morning, today will still get off to a cold start. Under a clear to partly cloudy sky, most temperatures overnight dropped into the 20s once again. . A high pressure system located over the northern and central Appalachians will begin to drift to the east today and tonight. Therefore, although the wind is still expected to be fairly light, most temperatures in the Carolinas will start to undergo a warming trend this afternoon. Highs are expected to range from the middle and 40s in the mountains to near 50 in the Piedmont and the low 50s along the coast.At the same time, some high cirrus clouds will begin to increase over the region today as a complex storm develops over the central part of the nation.This next storm system will emerge in northern Missouri later today. A cold front, that extends southward from it, will press eastward as that storm tracks into the Great Lakes. A secondary wave of low pressure will form over western Virginia late tomorrow. This feature will also tend to move to the east-northeast, passing well north of central North Carolina tomorrow night.As this second storm develops later tomorrow, rain is expected to spread across central North Carolina, generally from west to east. There could even be a thunderstorm or two, especially in areas located near and to the east of the I-95 corridor. And, while some thunderstorms along the central Gulf coast today may be heavy and gusty, any thunderstorms tomorrow are not expected to be as intense.The Virginia storm will move to the coast and begin to intensify tomorrow night. That will sweep the front across the Triangle by daybreak on Saturday.Once the cold front moves through, drier air will move in, and the wet weather will push off to the east around dawn on Saturday. Dry, stable air will begin to move in over the region Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a breakup in the clouds and at least a partly sunny sky. It will also be breezy and pleasantly cool.High pressure building in from the west will help provide a dry and settled weather pattern across the region for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather