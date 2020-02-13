Warmer with Showers & T'Storm Possible Tomorrow

A brief shower or isolated storm will migrate across central North Carolina this evening with the majority of the shower activity remaining north and east of the Triangle. Once the quick downpour passes, the region is left with a warm, partly cloudy evening with overnight lows in the the mid to upper 50s.Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, just a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s. There is a possibility of a few showers or an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening.We'll receive more sunshine on Wednesday which will provide temperatures to reach into the mid 80s, our warmest day of the week by far.Temperatures will be in the low 80s for Thursday and there's a possibility of a spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.A cold front swings through the region on Friday and will knock temperatures to below average values. Temperatures will only reach the mid 60s however Good Friday does appear to be dry.Saturday will be similar to Friday -- cooler with partly sunny conditions.However, there is some disagreement in the computer models in handling an upper level low for Sunday. The European model keeps the system in tact as it transgresses from California to the Carolinas whereas the GFS (American model) only keeps smaller pieces of energy present during the systems coast-to-coast movement. The more likely scenario is that Easter Sunday will be more wet than dry, but we'll keep you updated as we inch closer to the weekend.Be well and stay safe!Robert Johnson