Warmer Today and a Wet Mid-Week

As a ridge of high pressure on the surface weather map begins to consolidate off the Southeast coast, the wind during the night has been fairly light and out of the southwest. The sky has averaged partly cloudy, and most temperatures should be in the low or mid-40s at daybreak.Later today, cloud cover will begin to increase, and those clouds will begin to thicken this afternoon. Nonetheless, it will be quite mild with temperatures soaring into the 60s across the Triangle. A cold front, as well as impulses of upper-level energy, will both be approaching the Carolinas from the west by late this afternoon. In all likelihood this will lead to a spotty shower before the day is through. Those showers are expected to be a bit more widespread in the mountains. There should be an even better chance for showers, or a period of steadier rain tonight into tomorrow as the upper-air disturbance and cold front pushes into the region.Drier air will filter in from the northwest tomorrow night as this cold front departs. However, this boundary will not advance very far. It should stall over southern South Carolina and Georgia Wednesday.This front will then extend west along the Gulf coast states to a developing area of low pressure near the northwestern Gulf Coast. As this wave of low pressure rides eastward along the front, it is possible that rain will sneak back into the area later on Wednesday and especially Wednesday night. That being said, the best chance for a widespread distribution of showers, along with a few embedded thunderstorms, should be to the south of the Triangle.Thursday is expected to bring occasional rain. But again, the steadiest and heaviest rain will likely be passing by to the south.It does look like that by Friday, a gusty northwest wind will take over behind this departing storm. Therefore, chillier air will filter down from the north and west on both Friday and Friday night. High pressure is expected to provide the Carolinas with a dry, relatively tranquil weekend. Although temperatures should be well below the seasonal averages on Saturday, some moderation is expected on Sunday, as well as early next week.Have a great Monday!Bigweather