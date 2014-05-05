Warmer Today, Rain Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trough crossing the overnight has led to very light and scattered showers over the region, as well as a solid deck of clouds. These clouds will still be around to start the day as the trough moves away to the east. However, as drier air moves into the region with a ridge moving through aloft, the day will end up sunny.This clearing should starts by, or shortly, after daybreak, so overall it will be a bright, sunny day with temperatures remaining above average. Readings this afternoon should be similar to what we saw yesterday, and a few spots could make a run toward 60 degrees in the southwest flow.Tonight will start off clear, then patchy clouds will begin to arrive several hours after midnight ahead of the next feature to approach the area.This will be a strong cold front that moves in from the west tomorrow before pushing through the Triangle tomorrow night. The models have been waffling on how much rainfall, if any, we pick up with this, but the general trend has been for a bit of rain to affect the area starting tomorrow and continuing into tomorrow night. There should only be a handful of hours that when it is actively raining, so rainfall totals will be more on the order of 0.10 of an inch or less since this will be a low-intensity, fast-moving event.A deep trough will swing through the area Saturday which will at least keep a lot of clouds in place over the region. By Sunday, the trough will move away and ridging will build into the region aloft with high pressure over the Southeast at the surface. This give us a chilly, but sunnier, finish to the weekend.Monday will see another trough moving through the region with a lot of clouds. There will be limited moisture, but a brief shower or two is possible as that moves through the region. Behind it, Tuesday will bring more sunshine as high pressure builds across the Southeast. Beyond that, the models are still having trouble resolving the energy that dives into the Southwest. Today's model runs show a storm developing over the far Southwest, and perhaps even making it out over the Pacific for a while. Downstream over the southern Plains and Deep South, we see rain developing and spreading toward us in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame, but with significant timing/location differences. Our current feeling is that Wednesday is more likely to be dry, but we could have some rain by Thursday.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather