Weather

Warmer Today, Storms Late Saturday

Our latest storm system will depart the area this morning with drier weather for midday today with milder conditions.

We're still tracking a cold front diving southeast across the mountains this afternoon. The arrival of this front at peak heating this afternoon, along with deep moisture near the surface, should bring a stray shower for the afternoon from Raleigh and east toward the coast. Short-range models continue to hint at more thunderstorms firing up along the front into Virginia this afternoon.

We won't catch much of a break from the threat for rain and thunderstorms as our next storm system arrives Saturday. Look for increasing clouds Saturday with the threat for late-day showers and thunderstorms. Models have been trending slower with this system and it now looks like storms should hold off until the evening or even into the overnight. There is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms including the chance for hail and damaging winds mainly into Saturday night.



The region sees a break in the stormy weather as high pressure builds in from the northwest and west during the day Sunday. This will lead to dry and settled weather for Sunday and through the first part of next week.

The next storm system will move out of the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes early next week. This will force a cold front southward into central North Carolina Wednesday of next week, leading to the chance for showers and perhaps gusty thunderstorms Wednesday.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware on Saturday night!

