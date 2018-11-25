WEATHER

A Dry Sunday

We will have generally good weather for travel across Central North Carolina today. The day can begin with areas of fog, but once that burns off there will be some sunshine with afternoon temperatures climbing well up into the 50s.

A cold front approaching from the west will bring an increase in cloudiness tonight, followed by a couple of passing rain showers late tonight and tomorrow morning. After the frontal passage, some sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon as temperatures top near 60 degrees.

High pressure will provide sunny weather to our region on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be cold. Daily high temperatures during that period will be between 45 and 50 degrees with nighttime lows below freezing.

A frontal system will bring cloudiness at times Friday into Saturday, but no major precipitation seems likely at this time.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

