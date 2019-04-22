Sunny and Mild

High pressure building in from the west will bring near-perfect weather across Central North Carolina today. We'll have a bright and sunny sky and readings topping out in the low to mid-70s.This high will move southeast and become centered just south and southeast of our region tomorrow. It will provide a clear sky tonight and then a southwest flow of warmer air tomorrow pushing temperatures up into the lower to perhaps mid-80s in the afternoon.An upper-level storm system currently causing rain and thunderstorms over parts of the central Plains will move eastward. A surface storm associated with this trough will track northeastward today and then into the northern Great Lakes by tomorrow morning. A southwest trailing cold front will move east and south in tandem with this surface storm. This front is projected to move into southern Virginia, perhaps into northern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening. This might bring a shower or thunderstorm to a few spots, mainly north of the Triangle later Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening.This frontal boundary is expected to stall near the North Carolina/Virginia border Wednesday night and Thursday. This boundary could remain the focus for shower and thunderstorm development, especially near and north of the North Carolina/Virginia border.Looking beyond Wednesday, another upper-level storm system moving into the Great Basin today will move eastward, forcing the development of a surface storm over West Texas. This storm will track northeast later this week and force the stalled front to move well north of Central North Carolina later Thursday and Thursday night.The surface storm will help force a cold front into North Carolina on Friday and this will help bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms over Central North Carolina Friday and Friday night.Drier and cooler weather should move into the region for the weekend.Have a great week!Bigweather