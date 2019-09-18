accuweather

Warmer weather could delay peak fall foliage for autumn 2019

With autumn right around the corner, leaf-viewing season is underway. But this year, your look at peak fall foliage might not happen until later in the season than normal for parts of the country.

Cooler fall temperatures and limited sunlight cause leaves to lose the chlorophyll that turns them green. But in the northeast, warm September weather is projected to stick around longer.

"With the warm temperatures we will see here for the beginning of the fall, we're definitely going to see a delayed process in terms of the changing of the colors in the leaves," AccuWeather meteorologist Marvin Gomez explained. He added that evening temperatures will be higher than expected for the time being.

Those temperatures could impact cities like New York, where leaves generally are at their brightest in early November. Wetter conditions from this past summer could make it a good season for colorful leaves when they do eventually change.

Gomez said communities in higher elevations in the interior northeast could see leaves begin to change in early October.

"The good news is that not only are the colors going to be really nice and pretty, but we're also going to see them last a couple more days," Gomez added.

VIDEO: Five fun fall facts you might not know
EMBED More News Videos

Here are five facts about fall that you might not have known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfallaccuweatherfall foliage
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Five fun fall facts you might not know
ACCUWEATHER
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
'Storm Area 51' event attendees face extreme temps, wild animals
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 reckless driving charges
VIDEO: Terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
Cure for the common cold could be right around the corner
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken, sold in NC, recalled
Jerry strengthens to Tropical Storm
Show More
Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves
8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
6 Clayton students cleared in grade-fixing investigation
Marine veteran gifted new home outside Chicago
More TOP STORIES News