Warmer weather headed back to the Triangle, but so is the rain

These are the observed highs for today...only a few degrees warmer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VDCrtCkd8T — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) February 9, 2019

An elongated area of high pressure will be nosing down across the Carolinas this weekend, promoting some sunshine and dry conditions.High pressure will slide off the coast Sunday night into Monday, making way for the next disturbance that will produce intermittent rain and drizzle.Temperatures on Monday again will be mostly in the upper 40s.The cold front with this system will move through the Triangle later Tuesday, which will lead to a steadier period of rain before drier air finally moves back in on Wednesday.Temperatures will spike into the lower to middle 60s ahead of the front on Tuesday.