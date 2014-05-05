Warmer Weather Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The high pressure area that gave us our fall-like weather for the past several days will be moving from the eastern Tennessee Valley across the Southeast today; it will then push eastward and away from the coast tonight into tomorrow.Meanwhile, we are already seeing some high clouds streaming eastward as a disturbance over southern Missouri is drawing moisture from Beta northward; clouds from that are getting carried eastward across the Appalachians. These are mainly aimed into Virginia, but we will see some of this across our sky as well today.The clouds will increase tonight, and into tomorrow, as that trough swings eastward, and there is a chance that we don't see much sun at all tomorrow as the upper-level moisture really increases. We will also see that disturbance getting pushed eastward through the Tennessee Valley as a stronger trough dives through the Midwest. This could starts to pull some of the rainfall into the viewing area, at least western areas, by the end of the day on Thursday, but most of the rainfall holds off until later tomorrow night.The rain will continue Friday into Friday night as these two systems join forces and slide through the region. Rainfall totals do not look to be excessive, around an inch, with the chance for more in spots. However, with tropical moisture being involved in this, we don't want to rule out the possibility of some downpours, especially on Friday into Friday evening.Models diverge as we head into the weekend. Though there will be lots of dry time, expect rain to fall both days and the shower chances continue into Monday.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather