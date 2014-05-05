Warmer with Plenty of Sunshine Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next two days. Tonight will not be nearly as cool as last night with lows only dropping into the 50s for most of us under a clear sky. For the next two days, we'll have wall to wall sunshine as temperatures sky rocket into the 80s.We'll see increasing clouds through the day on Friday with highs in the mid 70s as the influence from high pressure weakens. Saturday will offer more clouds especially late in the day.The remnants of what is currently Hurricane Delta will bring showers for central NC. Those showers may begin late Saturday but the vast majority of the showers will be in central NC on Sunday. A few scattered showers may linger for Monday morning. The timing on Delta's rain still varies a bit, so we'll be sure to keep you updated.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson